Women’s Big Bash League: Jemimah Rodrigues credits backing from Brisbane Heat teammates for classy 61-run knock

New Delhi: Jemimah Rodrigues has attributed her elegant 61-run knock to the support she got from her Brisbane Heat teammates Grace Harris and Laura Harris, which helped her play a pivotal role in the side’s 8-run win over defending champion Adelaide Strikers in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL).

Jemimah anchored the Heat’s innings with a stylish 61 runs off 40 balls at the Gabba, hitting seven fours and a six, helping them reach 175/6, which is now the highest WBBL score at this venue. The performance earned her the Player of the Match award, as the Heat ended their three-game losing streak at their home ground and moved up to third place in the standings.

Jemimah’s start to the 2024 WBBL was far from ideal, as she only managed scores of 45, 13, and 5. But a text message from the Harris sisters gave her the boost she needed. “Both of them texted me and said, ‘Jemi, you know, your over extra-cover drive is the best. Don’t stop yourself from playing that. Even if you get out, it’s fine. But just keep dominating’,” the Indian star added.

“So, I think that really helped me in today’s knock - just to have that kind of backing firstly from your team, and that the team still believes in you. At the same time, just they are like, no, we are still going to take the positive route, and play positive cricket and bat with intent,” said Jemimah in a select virtual interaction after the match ended. IANS

Also Read: Assam Defeats Arunachal Pradesh by Innings and 178 Runs in Col C K Nayudu Cricket, Amlanjyoti Das Shines with 15 Wickets

Also Watch: