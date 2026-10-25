Luis Enrique Says PSG Unaffected by Late Rescheduling of Lyon Clash

Paris: Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique said his side were not concerned about the Ligue 1 match against Lyon being pushed back.

The French champion will now play Lyon on Monday night, coinciding with the Ballon d’Or ceremony, due to the wave of violent protests which has stretched the French Police.

The first-ever NFL regular-season game in France between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints will also be held at the Stade de France on Sunday.

“If we play on Monday, it’s better given the current situation. I accept it very cheerfully. You have to keep in mind that Sunday is a special day, there’s an American football game, plus the current situation,” Luis Enrique told a press conference.

The game against Lyon, which currently sits on top of the standings, will kick off at 8:30 pm local time, a few minutes before the Ballon d’Or ceremony in London concludes.

PSG have a record 10 nominees, including holder Ousmane Dembele and World Cup winner Fabian Ruiz.

“It doesn’t interest me in the slightest. I remain focused on the match,” said Luis Enrique.

“Many of our players could win the Ballon d’Or. We’ll see who takes it home, but it won’t change anything regarding what we are striving for as a team.”

PSG suffered a rough week in Europe despite beating FC Barcelona 4-2, losing Dembele, Marquinhos and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia through injuries. The Georgian in particular will spend considerable time on the sidelines as he faces knee surgery.

“He is a warrior,” the coach said. “It’s hard to stay positive after news like this,” Luis Enrique said. “It’s a risk that comes with being a professional player.” Agencies

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