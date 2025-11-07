Luis Suarez suspended for kicking Nashville defender in playoff game

Sports

MLS suspended Inter Miami’s Luis Suarez for Game 3 vs Nashville after he kicked defender Andy Najar in Game 2, which Nashville won 2-1.
MIAMI: Major League Soccer suspended Inter Miami star forward Luis Suarez for Saturday’s key playoff match against Nashville SC. Suarez received the one-match suspension from the MLS Disciplinary Committee for an off-ball incident in Game 2 of the first-round series. Suarez kicked at Nashville defender Andy Najar in the 71st minute of the match, which Nashville won 2-1. Game 3 of the best-of-three series is on Saturday. Agencies

