Luis Suarez's comments affected Marcelo Bielsa's authority over Uruguay national team

Lima (Peru): Uruguay’s all-time top scorer Luis Suarez, who recently called the curtain on his international career, had criticised the man management on display by head coach Marcelo Bielsa. After the side’s 0-1 loss in the FIFA WC Qualifier vs Peru, the coach claimed Suarez’s comments “affected his authority” with the team.

“As for how the situation affected me, I don’t ignore what happened, and I know that my authority was affected in some way. What happened during the week does not condition or explain how we played, nor do I think it has had an effect because it was a week with a lot of effervescence.

“It didn’t alter the conviction with which the match was prepared and the way the group and the coaching staff worked. The preparation was the same as always,” Bielsa was quoted saying by BBC.

Uruguay’s loss meant the side sits third in the ongoing FIFA WC Qualifiers behind world champions Argentina and Colombia.

Suarez, who retired in September, revealed the strict regulations brought by the new head coach and the effect it had on the team’s morale. (IANS)

