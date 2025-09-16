Luka Modric bags winner as AC Milan edge Bologna in tense encounter

MILAN: Luka Modric scored his first goal for AC Milan to secure a 1-0 home win over Bologna on Sunday, a hard-fought Serie A result tempered by an injury to goalkeeper Mike Maignan and a red card for coach Massimiliano Allegri.

A minute past the hour mark, 40-year-old Modric marked his first goal for Milan, arriving perfectly to meet Alexis Saelemaekers’ cross and finishing with a composed first-time strike.

The first half was played at high intensity, with both sides creating chances but neither able to break the deadlock. Bologna had the ball in the net early on through Nicolo Cambiaghi, only for the goal to be ruled out for offside.

Milan’s best chance in the first half came in the 24th minute as Pervis Estupinan drove inside from the left and bent a powerful right-footed effort that struck the far post and bounced clear.

In stoppage time, Santiago Gimenez had another opportunity for the host, but his low attempt finished on the wrong side of the upright. Just minutes into the second half, Milan was handed a worrying blow as Maignan pulled up with what seemed like a leg problem. The game was paused for several minutes while he received medical attention, before he limped off and was replaced by Pietro Terracciano.

The San Siro was convinced Milan had found a second seven minutes from time when Santiago Gimenez rounded Bologna goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski, but from a tight angle, his shot struck the outside of the post and stayed out.

Moments later, controversy followed as a Milan penalty was overturned after a VAR review, with Allegri shown a red card and sent to the dressing room, apparently for dissent on the decision. Agencies

