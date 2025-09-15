Bundesliga: Harry Kane bags brace in Bayern Munich win

MUNICH: Harry Kane scored twice as champion Bayern Munich dismantled promoted former European champion Hamburg SV 5-0 in the Bundesliga on Saturday night, to make it three wins from three league games this season.

The Bavarians, who host Chelsea in the Champions League on Wednesday, needed just 29 minutes to put the game to bed, scoring four times as they celebrated their latest goal bonanza in a home game against Hamburg, which has now conceded 55 goals in its last nine trips to the Bavarian capital.

Bayern is in top spot on nine points, two ahead of second-placed Borussia Dortmund, 2-0 winner at Heidenheim.

Hamburg, back in the Bundesliga after a seven-season spell in the second division, had planned to put up a fight, but its hopes were crushed after three minutes when Serge Gnabry drilled in from a tight angle to put the hosts in front. Agencies

