Luka Modric Celebrates 200th Cap as Croatia Edge Panama to Keep World Cup Hopes Alive

Toronto: Croatia earned their first points of the FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Panama in Group L, a result at the Toronto Stadium also confirmed Los Canaleros' elimination from the competition with one game remaining.

Croatia's pedigree surfaced at the right moment and they have taken this crucial Group L encounter, earning their first points of World Cup 2026 and celebrating Luka Modric's 200th cap in winning style.

Modric has featured in each of Croatia’s last 21 matches at the FIFA World Cup, a sequence stretching back to their second group-stage game against Japan in 2006.

Panama were the better side in the first half at Toronto Stadium and very nearly opened the scoring in the 23rd minute when Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic did superbly to tip Jose Luis Rodriguez’s powerful header on to the crossbar.

Croatia established more of a foothold after the interval though, and took the lead in the 54th minute when substitute Ante Budimir tucked in at the back post after Josip Stanisic’s delicious low cross from the right, FIFA reports.

Marco Pasalic had a glorious chance to double his side’s lead three minutes later, but was first denied by Panama goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera and then blazed the rebound off target.

Panama also continued to threaten but found Livakovic in inspired form between the posts and were unable to muster the goal they needed to secure a maiden World Cup point. Instead it was all smiles for Croatia and their inspirational captain Luka Modric, who celebrated his 200th international cap with yet another win on the global showpiece. (IANS)

Also Read: Five-Time World Champion Viswanathan Anand Honoured with SJFI Medal