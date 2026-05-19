Luka Modric to Play Fifth World Cup as Croatia Names Squad for FIFA World Cup 2026

NEW DELHI: Croatia named its squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026, starting on June 11 in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

Talisman and skipper Luka Modric will be taking part in his fifth World Cup, having taken part in 2006, 2014, 2018 and 2022.

Full-backs Josip Juranovic and Borna Sosa, who featured in the 2022 squad, misses out.

Croatia finished third in the 2022 World Cup, while it was the losing finalist in the 2018 edition.

Zlatko Dalic’s Croatia is in Group L along with England, Panama and Ghana and will begin its campaign against England on June 17 in Arlington. Agencies

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