M. Chinnaswamy Stadium cleared to host Indian Premier League

NEW DELHI: The Karnataka government on Thursday agreed to allow the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches to be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. However, the matches will need to take place with certain conditions.

“In the interest of the sport and its fans, the Cabinet today has taken an important decision to permit the conduct of IPL matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium, while keeping public safety paramount,” Karnataka’s Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced on X.

“The recommendations of the Justice John Michael D’Cunha Report will be implemented, with strict adherence to norms on ticketing, crowd regulation, and stadium access. With responsibility and accountability, we move forward.” IANS

