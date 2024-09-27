Macau Open 2024 badminton: Kidambi Srikanth, Treesa-Gayatri enter quarter -finals

MACAU: Star Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth advanced to the men’s singles quarterfinals of the Macau Open Super 300 badminton tournament with a straight-game victory over compatriot Ayush Shetty in the second round here on Thursday.

Seeded sixth, Srikanth, who is playing his first competition since recovering from an injury sustained in May, outclassed 2023 Odisha masters runner-up Ayush 21-13, 21-18 to emerge as the lone Indian competitor in the singles event.

Srikanth, the 2021 World Championship silver medallist, will next face Hong Kong’s second seed Ng Ka Long Angus, with whom he shares an even 4-4 head-to-head record in their last eight encounters.

In women’s doubles, the pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand also reached the quarterfinals, securing a solid 22-20, 21-11 win over Chinese Taipei’s Lin Chih-Chun and Teng Chun Hsun in just 38 minutes.

In women’s singles, former world junior number one Tasnim Mir put up a commendable fight against fourth seed and 2022 World junior champion Tomoka Miyazaki from Japan, stretching the match to three games before ultimately losing 17-21, 21-13, 10-21.

The mixed doubles team of B Sumeeth Reddy and N Sikki Reddy, however, bowed out of the tournament after falling 17-21, 14-21 to the Malaysian duo of Wong Tien Ci and Lim Chiew Sien in the second round.

It took 37 minutes for Srikanth, the former world number one, to defeat Ayush, who initially held a brief 5-3 lead in the opening game. However, Srikanth quickly regained control, moving to an 11-8 advantage at the break and ultimately securing the first game.

In the second game, Ayush showcased a stronger performance, building a 9-6 lead after a competitive start and later extending it to 15-10. Despite this promising position, he couldn’t maintain his momentum as Srikanth surged ahead, winning nine of the next ten points to reach 19-16 before closing out the match.

