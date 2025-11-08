Madhushanka ruled out of Pakistan ODIs, Pathirana to miss T20I tri-series

Colombo: Sri Lanka have named the squads for a three-match ODI series against Pakistan and the following T20I tri-series also featuring Zimbabwe. The ODI series commences on November 11 in Rawalpindi while the tri-series starts on November 17 at the same venue.

In the ODI squad, Sri Lanka will be without pacer Dilshan Madhushanka, who is still recovering from a knee injury. Eshan Malinga has been named as his replacement. Also missing from the squad are Nuwanidu Fernando, Milan Priyanath Rathnayake, Nishan Madushka and Dunith Wellalage, who have been replaced by Lahiru Udara, Kamil Mishara, Wanindu Hasaranga and Pramod Madushan. Meanwhile, Matheesha Pathirana has been ruled out of the T20I squad due to an upper respiratory tract infection (URTI), with Asitha Fernando named as his replacement. In addition to that change, Sri Lanka have overhauled their T20I lineup following their early exit from the Asia Cup. Nuwanidu Fernando, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, and Binura Fernando have been left out, while Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Janith Liyanage, Dushan Hemantha, and Eshan Malinga have been brought into the side. IANS

