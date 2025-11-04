Sri Lanka to play three ODIs, T20I tri-series in Pakistan

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka will undertake a white-ball tour of Pakistan that sees it play three ODIs against the host before they play a T20I tri-series with Zimbabwe in November.

All three ODIs will be played in Rawalpindi, with the series kicking off on November 11. The tri-series will begin at the same venue on November 19, before shifting to Lahore. The final will be played on November 29. Sri Lanka will depart for Pakistan on November 8. Agencies

