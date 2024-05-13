Madhya Pradesh track athlete K M Deeksha breaks 1500m National Record

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh track athlete K M Deeksha broke the national record in the women’s 1500m at the Sound Running Track Festival in Los Angeles.

The 25-year-old Indian clocked 4:04.78 to finish third in a World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze event. In the process she bettered the previous record of 4:05.39 set by Harmilan Bains at 2021 National Open Athletics Championships in Warangal.

According to Athletics Federation of India (AFI) Deeksha’s national record is subject to ratification.

In the men’s 5000m at Los Angeles, star distance runner Avinash Sable missed to improve his national 5,000m track record as he clocked 13:20.37 to finish second while Gulveer Singh clocked 13:31.95.

In the women’s 5000m, Parul Chaudhary narrowly missed to improve her national. She clocked 15:10.69 (0.34s shy of NR) to finish fifth. Her compatriot Ankita recorded a time of 15:28.88 to finish 10th. IANS

