Madrid Open: Aryna Sabalenka beats Naomi Osaka to reach quarterfinals

Madrid: World number one Aryna Sabalenka overcame Naomi Osaka 6-7 (1/7), 6-3, 6-2 in a gripping battle on Monday to reach the Madrid Open quarterfinals.

Sabalenka, who has claimed titles at Miami, Indian Wells and Brisbane this year, was tested by her Japanese opponent in the fourth-round clash but came back from a set and a break down to triumph.

“I was just trying to take one ball at a time and my team was there for me, they really (pushed) me to keep fighting, and I’m really happy that I didn’t give up and I was pushing until the very last point,” said Sabalenka.

The first set between the two four-time Grand Slam winners was tight, with only one break point forced, by Sabalenka, which Osaka saved to hold for 2-1.

Osaka dominated in the tie-break, ripping into a 5-0 lead and then triumphing when Sabalenka lashed a return wide.

Sabalenka stepped up a gear in the second frame, although world number 15 Osaka dug deep to survive three break points and then managed to engineer a break for herself to take a 2-1 lead.

However, the Belarusian immediately broke to love and then again in the eighth game, serving out to take the second set.

Only Elena Rybakina has beaten Sabalenka this year, in the Australian Open final, and the 27-year-old dominated in the third set, securing breaks in the fifth and seventh games while Osaka could not put pressure on her opponent’s serve.

Sabalenka sealed her victory serving to love with an ace to reach the last eight, where she will face American Hailey Baptiste.

“She’s an incredible player, we had a really tight match in Miami, and especially here in Madrid I think this surface suits her game,” added Sabalenka.

On the other hand, Linda Nosková stunned Coco Gauff 6-4 1-6 7-6, Mirra Andreeva beat Anna Bondár 6-7 6-3 7-6, Karolína Plíšková beat Solana Sierra 6-4 6-3, Leylah Fernandez beat Ann Li 6-3 6-2, Hailey Baptiste beat Belinda Bencic 6-1 6-7 6-3, Anastasia Potapova beat Jelena Ostapenko 4-6 6-4 6-4 to reach the next round. Agencies

Also Read: Laura Wolvaardt dazzles as South Africa clinch 4-1 series win over India