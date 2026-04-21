Aryna Sabalenka retains top spot; Elena Rybakina surges with title

New Delhi: Belarusian star Aryna Sabalenka continues to dominate the WTA Rankings, extending her stay at World No. 1 despite skipping the Stuttgart Open, while Elena Rybakina strengthened her position in second with another title-winning run.

Sabalenka began her 79th consecutive week at the top, and 90th overall, maintaining a commanding 2,395-point lead over Rybakina even after opting not to defend her points from last year’s runner-up finish in Stuttgart. However, the gap narrowed slightly after Rybakina lifted the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix title, defeating Karolina Muchova in the final to secure her second title of the season and 13th of her career.

The Kazakh’s Stuttgart triumph was particularly notable as she saved match points en route, including two against Leylah Fernandez, and claimed her fifth career clay title. She will have another opportunity to close the gap at the upcoming Madrid Open, where Sabalenka has significant points to defend.

Behind the top two, both Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek missed chances to gain ground after exiting in the Stuttgart quarter-finals. Swiatek, in particular, was unable to overtake Gauff after falling to teenage sensation Mirra Andreeva, who advanced to the semi-finals and moved up to World No. 8. IANS

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