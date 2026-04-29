Madrid Open: Jannik Sinner Cruises Past Norrie to Reach Quarterfinals

Madrid: World No. 1 Jannik Sinner delivered a clinical performance to move into the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open, easing past Cameron Norrie in straight sets on Tuesday.

Playing early in the day at the Manolo Santana Stadium, Sinner showed control and composure to secure a 6-2, 7-5 victory in 87 minutes in their first-ever meeting on the ATP Tour. The win extended the Italian’s remarkable run, marking his 20th consecutive victory at the tour level and his 25th straight win in Masters 1000 events.

“Quite unusual for me. I don’t know the last time I played at 11, but for me, it doesn’t matter what time. I try to do my best…We try to adapt ourselves, our bodies, and our minds. From my side, it was a good performance today,” Sinner was quoted as saying by ATP.

With the result, Sinner advanced to the last-eight stage, where he will face Spanish youngster Rafael Jodar. Having already lifted titles in Paris late last year and at Indian Wells, Miami, and Monte-Carlo this season, he is now in contention to become the first player to clinch five successive Masters 1000 titles.

Sinner dominated the opening set, not allowing Norrie a single break-point opportunity while dictating play from the baseline. His intensity remained high through much of the contest, although a brief lapse came midway through the second set when he dropped serve after leading 3-2, allowing Norrie to stay in touch.

The Brit managed to claw his way back into contention, but could not sustain the pressure at a crucial stage. Serving at 5-5, Norrie faltered with a double fault at 15/30 and, despite saving two break-points, eventually surrendered his serve. Sinner then held firm to close out the match.

The victory also placed Sinner in elite company, as he became only the second player after Novak Djokovic (2011 and 2015) to win his first 20 Masters 1000 matches in a single season.

“We know each other quite well. We practised a lot together in the past tournaments also, so we both kind of knew what to expect,” Sinner said on facing Norrie for the first time.

“I felt like I was serving quite well today in the important moments. This surface is very different from all the other surfaces, so it’s quite tough to get the right feedback. So sometimes you feel like you are not playing your best, but from the outside it seems that you are, and sometimes it is also the opposite. But I’m very happy to be here in the quarters again,” he stated.

Rafael Jodar advanced to his maiden quarterfinals, dispatching Vit Kopriva 7-5, 6-0 on home soil to set up a first meeting with World No. 1 Jannik Sinner.

The 19-year-old Spaniard thus became the sixth teenager to reach the last eight stage at a Masters 1000 event this decade, and is also the fourth wild card to advance to this stage in the history of the Madrid tournament.

"I am super happy with my level today and at this tournament," Jodar said. "It is special to play at home, in front of many people that I know and have come to support. I am super happy to play another match tomorrow," Jodar was quoted as saying by the ATP website.

"It is another opportunity. I will have to recover well and prepare the match as best as possible, as it will be another tough match."

Moreover, 12th seed Casper Ruud beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7 7-6 7-6, 11th seed Jiri Lehecka beat Lorenzo Musetti 6-3 6-3, Arthur Fils beat Tomás Martín Etcheverry 6-3 6-4, Jakub Menšík beat Karen Khachanov 6-4 7-6 to reach quarterfinals.

In women’s section, 9th seed Mirra Andreeva beat Leylah Fernandez 7-6 6-3 to reach semifinals. Agencies

Also Read: England and Sri Lanka Confirmed for Pakistan ODI Tri-Series Ahead of 2027 World Cup