Magda Linette beats Janice Tjen to claim maiden Chennai Open title

Chennai: Four years after letting a Chennai Open title slip away from a set up, Poland’s Magda Linette lifted the trophy after the Pole defeated top-seeded and defending champion Janice Tjen of Indonesia in the Chennai Open final on Monday night.

Linette, who had previously been the Chennai runner-up in 2022 to Linda Fruhvirtova, registered a 5-7, 6-1, 6-4 win in two hours and 43 minutes in a summit clash, which had been postponed by a day due to adverse weather conditions.

This is the fourth WTA trophy of Linette’s career as Chennai 2026 joins The Bronx 2019, Hua Hin 2020 and Prague 2024 in her haul.

Chennai marked Linette’s ninth career final, and the first tournament at which she has contested multiple finals — but she had a demon to exorcise from her previous title match here. Back in 2022, she led Linda Fruhvirtova 4-1 in the third set of the final, only to lose 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. IANS

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