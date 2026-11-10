Monduro 6.0 kicks off in Tawang, spotlight on snow leopard and adventure tourism

A Correspondent

Itanagar: Around 25 mountain bikers, including three international participants from the UK, Nepal and Indonesia, are expected to compete in the sixth edition of Monduro, a high-altitude mountain biking event that began in Tawang on Monday.

The main races are scheduled for November 13 and 14, officials said.

Titled 'Monduro 6.0 – The Ghost of the Mountains', this year's event is dedicated to the elusive snow leopard and seeks to promote adventure sports, wildlife conservation and sustainable tourism in the Himalayan region.

Tawang Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo, who inaugurated the event, appreciated the Tawang Cycling Association (TCA) for organising six consecutive editions and helping establish the district as a mountain biking destination.

She urged participants to uphold the spirit of sportsmanship and give priority to safety, particularly by ensuring proper acclimatisation to the challenging high-altitude conditions.

Tawang Superintendent of Police Tasi Darang attended the inaugural ceremony along with Zilla Parishad members Sonam Norzin and Tenzin Monpa.

TCA president Sangey Tsering briefed the gathering on the event format, trails and participating riders. He said the association was committed to promoting mountain biking among youths and showcasing Tawang's potential as an international adventure tourism destination.

He also credited Chief Minister Pema Khandu's leadership for the growth of Monduro into an internationally recognised sporting event.

The formal flag-off was conducted by the guests, followed by a celebratory cycling rally through Tawang town.

The competition will feature three categories — Men Elite, Hardtail and Women — with riders expected to test their endurance and technical skills across two mountain trails covering a total distance of around 22 km.

The first stage on November 13 will cover 12 km along the Lama Zhabshey-Kalyenbu-Methang-Tsu Tsey-Khinmey route, while the second stage on November 14 will span 10 km through Kimileng Tse-Chumin-Gromling-Dobley Tse-Gyagong Nunnery-Mandrelling-Drekhang.

The two-day competition is expected to test the physical fitness, technical skills and mental strength of riders as they negotiate rugged mountain terrain and demanding high-altitude conditions.

Over the years, Monduro has grown into a prominent adventure sporting event in the region, attracting cycling enthusiasts from across the country and abroad. The event is also aimed at highlighting Tawang's natural landscape and potential for adventure tourism.

The sixth edition is supported by the state tourism department, as the title sponsor, along with RiteBite Max Protein, Glucon-D, NAC and Spokehub, the official technical partner.

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