Maharana Athletic Club Storms into Rashmi Bala Tamuli GSA B Division Cricket League Final After Dominant Win Over Sunrise AC in Guwahati

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Maharana Athletic Club will face Navajyoti Club in the final of the Rashmi Bala Tamuli GSA B Division Cricket League at Judges’ Field here on Wednesday.

Maharana Athletic Club stormed into the final after registering a convincing six-wicket victory over Sunrise Athletic Club in the semifinal played on Tuesday.

Batting first, Sunrise Athletic Club managed 89 for 9 in their allotted 20 overs. Lakhan Das was the top scorer with 24 runs, while Ronit Akhtar starred with the ball for Maharana, claiming 5 wickets for 16 runs.

In reply, Maharana Athletic Club chased down the target comfortably, scoring 89 for 4 in just 12.2 overs. Ronit Akhtar continued his fine all-round performance with a brisk 32 runs, while Romario Sharma remained unbeaten on 20. Nitul Ali picked up 2 wickets for 29 runs for Sunrise Athletic Club.

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