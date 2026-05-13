Prithviraj Kashyap Stars with Century and Four Wickets as Aakriida CE Clinch Sitaram Chhawchharia U-19 Cricket Tournament in Guwahati

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Aakriida Centre of Excellence (ACE) clinched the 11th Sitaram Chhawchharia Memorial Under-19 Cricket Tournament title, defeating NJCA, Itanagar by 109 runs in the final at the NFRSA Stadium, Maligaon today.

Opting to bat first, Aakriida CE posted a competitive 240 for 9 in their allotted 50 overs, riding on a splendid century by Prithviraj Kashyap. The talented batter scored 104 runs, striking 13 boundaries during his impressive innings. Kaushik R. Das contributed 35 runs, while Shrayans Tiwari chipped in with 25.

For NJCA, Itanagar, Nini Maibang was the standout bowler, claiming 3 wickets for 27 runs.

In reply, NJCA, Itanagar were bowled out for 131 runs in 31.5 overs. Rajesh Rebi top-scored with 32 runs, while Tana James added 31.

Prithviraj Kashyap also excelled with the ball, picking up 4 wickets for 46 runs to complete a brilliant all-round performance. He was named Player of the Final.

Individual Awards: Best Fielder: Techi Tado (NJCA, Itanagar). Best Wicketkeeper: Kaushik Ranjan Das (Aakriida CE). Best Batter: Hiyan Kashyap (City Cricket Coaching Centre). Best Bowler: Manjit Mahanta (NJCA, Itanagar). Player of the Tournament: Prithviraj Kashyap (Aakriida CE).

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