Maharashtra Cricket Association felicitates Smriti Mandhana

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) extended heartfelt congratulations to India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and felicitated her with a Rs 50 lakh award on Saturday for her role in India winning the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup a few days back.

Mandhana played a key role in India’s historic triumph at the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025. She finished as the second-highest run-scorer of the World Cup, amassing 434 runs at an impressive average of 54.25. Her match-winning century against New Zealand in the league stage, earning her the Player of the Match honour, stood out as one of the tournament’s defining moments and paved the way for India to reach the semifinals and subsequently become world champions. IANS

