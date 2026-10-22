Maharashtra Crushes Assam by an Innings and 36 Runs in Col C K Nayudu Trophy

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Maharashtra defeated Assam by an innings and 36 runs in the Col C K Nayudu Cricket at the ACA Cricket Academy ground, Fulung on Wednesday. Brief scores: Maharashtra(1st Innings): 354 all out in 90 overs (Kiran Chormale 117 off 141 balls, Anurag Kawade 65 off 103 balls, Subham Maid not out 57 off 76 balls, Sumit Kashyap 4/49, Anurag Phukan 3/81, Rajesh Prasad 2/61.)

Assam (1st Innings): 96 all out in 40.1 overs (Saurav Dihingia 21 off 43 balls, Rohit Sen 16 off 30 balls; Subham Maid 5/25, Abhisekh Nishad 4/32) Assam (2nd Innings): 222 all out f/o in 91.4 overs (Parvej Musaraf 73 off 210 balls,Anurag Phukan 36 off 91 balls,Rohit Sen 32 off 28 balls, Kiran Chormale 3/27, Rushikesh 3/32, Abhisekh Nishad 2/39, Subham Maid 2/65).

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