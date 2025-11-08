Mahendra Singh Dhoni will play for CSK in IPL 2026

Sports

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirmed MS Dhoni will play IPL 2026 for Chennai Super Kings, continuing his iconic stint with the franchise.
New Delhi: Indian cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni is set to play in the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK), said franchise CEO Kasi Viswanathan on Friday. Dhoni, who has been synonymous with CSK since the league’s inception in 2008, was back as their captain midway through the 2025 IPL, after newly-appointed captain, opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, was ruled out of the competition due to an elbow injury. IANS

