Chennai: Chennai Super Kings legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni has retired from the Indian Premier League and will begin a new chapter with the franchise as a team mentor from the 2027 edition of the league.

The 45-year-old wicketkeeper, who had led the CSK to a record-equalling five IPL titles, captained the franchise in over 200 matches. The former Indian captain is the first player to achieve the feat in the league, having captained the side in 212 matches and registering 128 wins in them.

Under his leadership, CSK claimed the crown in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023.

“Through countless victories, challenging times, and memories that will stay in our hearts forever, MS has been at the heart of our journey from the very beginning. From leading us to glory to guiding the next generation of Super Kings, Thala will always be a part of our identity. And Chennai will always be his home,” Chennai said in a ‘X’ post.

The ace wicket-keeper was at the helm at CSK throughout his career, except for a few matches in 2022, when Ravindra Jadeja replaced him. However, Dhoni took the reins back in the same season after CSK got off to a dismal start, before handing the captaincy baton to Ruturaj Gaikwad in 2024.

“There is no CSK without MS Dhoni. For nearly two decades, we have walked and grown alongside each other, through triumphs, setbacks and everything in between,” said CSK owner N Srinivasan.

“Our relationship is as strong as it is because of one reason: we don’t question intentions. That trust is what made this journey possible. In 2008, I insisted that Dhoni should be part of CSK... It turns out that’s the best decision I took. Not because of all his achievements for the franchise, but for the kind of human he is. Dhoni will always be a part of our identity. This will always be his home,” he added.

Apart from his prowess as a captain, Dhoni is also one of the greatest batters in the league’s history. He is the second-highest run-scorer for the Super Kings, with 5,314 runs, and the most-capped Chennai Super Kings player with 272 appearances. The innumerable last-ball finishes and helicopter shots are a part of CSK and IPL folklore.

Dhoni retires from IPL with 278 matches and 5439 runs under his name, including 24 fifties. IANS

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