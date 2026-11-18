New Delhi: Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises have announced their lists of players released ahead of the 2027 mini-auction, with several prominent names, including MS Dhoni, Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult, Travis Head, Nitish Rana, Matheesha Pathirana and Anrich Nortje, featuring among the players in the list.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have released Matthew Short, Matt Henry, Zak Foulkes, Aman Khan, Prashant Veer, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Madhwal, Dian Forrester and Macneil Noronha. Former India captain MS Dhoni has announced his retirement from IPL playing duties and will continue his association with the franchise in a mentorship role. CSK will have Rs 28.05 crore remaining in their purse for the auction.

Delhi Capitals (DC) released Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc, who is unlikely to be available due to workload management. Also on the list are India batter Nitish Rana and wicketkeeper-batter Abishek Porel. Pathum Nissanka, Ben Duckett, Karun Nair, Sahil Parakh, Dushmantha Chameera, Rehan Ahmed and Ajay Mandal are the other players released by the franchise. Delhi will enter the auction with Rs 39.5 crore available.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have done a big overhaul ahead of the auction. They have cleared out Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana, Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman and former India captain Ajinkya Rahane. Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Akash Deep, Umran Malik, Navdeep Saini, Tejasvi Dahiya, Blessing Muzarabani, Daksh Kamra and Luvnith Sisodia have also been released. KKR have Rs 41.65 crore remaining, the second-highest purse among the 10 franchises.

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have released five players, including England all-rounder Jacob Bethell, along with Richard Gleeson, Mangesh Yadav, Vihaan Malhotra and Satvik Deswal. The Bengaluru-based franchise will have Rs 14.15 crore remaining in its purse.

Gujarat Titans (GT) have released India pacer Ishant Sharma and batter Shahrukh Khan, along with Luke Wood, Kulwant Khejroliya and Connor Esterhuizen. Gujarat have the smallest purse among the 10 teams, with Rs 8.75 crore available for the auction.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have released Australian opener Travis Head, along with Sri Lankan all-rounder Kamindu Mendis. India pacer Jaydev Unadkat. Dilshan Madushanka, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Gerald Coetzee and David Payne are the other players released by the franchise. SRH will have Rs 40.15 crore remaining in their purse.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) have released West Indies batter Shimron Hetmyer and India pacer Tushar Deshpande, along with overseas players Adam Milne and Kwena Maphaka. Kuldeep Sen, Yudhvir Singh, Vignesh Puthur and Ravi Singh are the other players released. Rajasthan will have Rs 27.05 crore available for the auction.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) have released New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson and Australian all-rounder Mitchell Owen. Nehal Wadhera, Pyla Avinash, Praveen Dubey and Vishal Nishad are the other players released by the franchise. Punjab have Rs 18.6 crore remaining in their purse.

Mumbai Indians (MI) have released experienced New Zealand pacer Trent Boult and India fast bowler Deepak Chahar, along with Afghanistan spinner Allah Ghazanfar. Atharva Ankolekar, Keshav Maharaj, Mohammed Izhar, Danish Malewar, Mayank Markande and Mayank Rawat have also been released. The team's former captain Hardik Pandya has already been traded with Arshdeep Singh from Punjab Kings. Mumbai will have Rs 32.6 crore available ahead of the mini-auction.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have released India pacer Avesh Khan, South African fast bowler Anrich Nortje and Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga. Matthew Breetzke, George Linde, Naman Tiwari and Arshin Kulkarni are the other players released by the franchise. Lucknow have the biggest purse among all 10 teams, with Rs 47.45 crore remaining. IANS

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