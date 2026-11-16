Mahfijul Islam achieves unwanted ‘duck’ record on Test debut

Johannesburg: Bangladesh’s debutant Mahfijul Islam was dismissed on the first ball of the first Test match between South Africa and Bangladesh at the Wanderers Stadium here on Sunday as he registered an unwanted record.

Mahfijul, coming in for the injured Shadman Islam, was caught at slips on the first ball of the match off Kagiso Rabada on a ball that seamed away, and the batter played it way too far from his body.

With Mahfijul’s early dismissal, he has become the first Bangladesh player and only fourth in Test cricket history to have been dismissed on the first ball of a Test match on debut.

Before him, Afghanistan’s Abdul Malik was dismissed on the first ball of the Abu Dhabi Test on his debut in 2021. Jimmy Cook of South Africa also fell on the first ball of the Durban Test against India on his debut in 1992, while former West Indies cricketer Leon Garrick also fell on the first ball of the Kingston Test against South Africa in 2001. IANS

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