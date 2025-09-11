Major League Cricket season 4 to be held in June-July in 2026

New Delhi: Major League Cricket (MLC) fourth season is scheduled to begin on June 18, 2026 with the final taking place on July 18, 2026. The six-team competition will feature 34 games, the organisers said on Wednesday.

The six teams participating in the event are Los Angeles Knight Riders, MI New York, San Francisco Unicorns, Seattle Orcas, Texas Super Kings and Washington Freedom.

The MLC is also planning to add two more teams by the 2027 season, with a move to Canada also being explored.

In season 3, a last-ball final at Grand Prairie saw MI New York defeat Washington Freedom by 5 runs, securing a second title in three years. On the field, Season 3 produced 18 team totals above 200, 5 last-ball finishes, and 7 centuries. IANS

Also Read: South African pace-bowler Lungi Ngidi ruled out of T20I series

Also Watch: