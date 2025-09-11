Sports

Major League Cricket season 4 to be held in June-July in 2026

MLC Season 4 kicks off June 18, 2026, with 34 games across six teams; final set for July 18, organizers announce.
Major League Cricket
Published on

New Delhi: Major League Cricket (MLC) fourth season is scheduled to begin on June 18, 2026 with the final taking place on July 18, 2026. The six-team competition will feature 34 games, the organisers said on Wednesday.

The six teams participating in the event are Los Angeles Knight Riders, MI New York, San Francisco Unicorns, Seattle Orcas, Texas Super Kings and Washington Freedom.

The MLC is also planning to add two more teams by the 2027 season, with a move to Canada also being explored.

In season 3, a last-ball final at Grand Prairie saw MI New York defeat Washington Freedom by 5 runs, securing a second title in three years. On the field, Season 3 produced 18 team totals above 200, 5 last-ball finishes, and 7 centuries. IANS

Also Read: South African pace-bowler Lungi Ngidi ruled out of T20I series

Also Watch:

competition
Major League Cricket

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com