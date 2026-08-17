Makhachev Breaks Anderson Silva’s Record With 17th Straight UFC Victory in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA: Islam Makhachev (29-1 MMA) successfully defended his UFC welterweight championship Saturday night, defeating Ireland’s Ian Machado Garry (17-2 MMA) via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47) while also setting an impressive record in the main event of UFC 330 in Philadelphia.

With the victory, Russia’s Makhachev etched his name alone in the UFC record books, extending his winning streak to 17 consecutive fights and surpassing UFC Hall of Famer Anderson Silva’s historic 16-fight mark set from 2006-13. Agencies

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