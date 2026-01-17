Man United debut for Michael Carrick in derby, tough visit for Arsenal to Nottingham

London: Michael Carrick will make his debut as interim coach of former champions Manchester United with one of the toughest games imaginable as his side hosts neighbour and cross-town rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Carrick was three games in charge at Manchester United at the end of 2021, but will now be holding fort for the rest of the season and takes over after another difficult week following an FA Cup exit at home to Brighton.

A win at home to Pep Guardiola's side would be the perfect way to kick-start Carrick's 17-match spell in the Old Trafford dugout, but although Manchester City have several key defenders, such as Ruben Dias, out of action, it was still a big ask.

Arsenal would no doubt be delighted if Manchester United could do them a favour, with Manchester City already six points behind in the Premier League title race.

Mikel Arteta's side travels to play Nottingham Forest, knowing that its main task will be to break down the packed defense that coach Sean Dyche is likely to present.

Arsenal had a Carabao Cup semifinal first-leg tie away to Chelsea in midweek, and Arteta has to ensure he fields as fresh a side as possible on Saturday evening after a non-stop beginning to 2026.

Liam Rosenior will be in charge of his first Premier League game after being named as the new Chelsea coach last week, and he faces a difficult game at home to Brentford, who have surprised everyone by climbing up to fifth in the table.

One of Brentford's attacking weapons is Michael Kayode's long throw, and with Chelsea struggling to defend balls hoisted into their penalty area, that is something Rosenior will have to work on against one of the league's most in-form sides.

Third-place Aston Villa have to wait until Sunday for their home game against Everton, with Unai Emery's side recovering well from its defeat at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium with wins over Nottingham Forest and Tottenham (the latter in the Cup) and a draw away to Crystal Palace.

Ollie Watkins and Morgan Rodgers should make the difference against an Everton side that still struggles to create chances.

Liverpool coach Arne Slot needs to find a replacement for long-term injury victim Conor Bradley for his side's home game against a Burnley side without a league win since October, but who thrashed Millwall in the FA Cup last weekend for a morale boost.

Tottenham hosts West Ham with both sides desperate for three points, and with the visitor hoping new signing Taty Castellanos can repeat the scoring feat of last weekend's Cup win over Queens Park Rangers.

Sunderland looks for its first league win after four draws and a defeat in its last five matches when Crystal Palace visits the Stadium of Light, hoping to forget last weekend's historic Cup humiliation at the hands of sixth-tier Macclesfield.

A serious Leeds United is at home to Fulham, who have climbed into mid-table with recent good form inspired partly by winger Harry Wilson, who Leeds tried to buy this summer.

Bottom of the table Wolverhampton has two draws and a win in its last three matches and has a chance of continuing its run at home to Newcastle United, whose form dips considerably away from home, while the round of games ends on Monday with a south-coast derby between Brighton and Bournemouth. IANS

