Manchester City beat Wolves to end winless streak

LONDON: Goals from Omar Marmoush and Antoine Semenyo powered Manchester City to a much-needed 2-0 home win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, lifting Pep Guardiola’s men provisionally to within four points of leader Arsenal in the Premier League title race.

City’s first league win in nearly a month has it with 46 points after 23 games, while the misery continued for Wolves, who is last in the table on eight points, 14 points from safety. Arsenal can restore its seven-point cushion with a? win over Manchester United on Sunday.

Starting ahead of Erling Haaland in his first league action since playing for Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations, Marmoush put City on the scoresheet in the sixth minute with his first league goal of the season. Matheus Nunes, the target of boos from the travelling fans of his former team, swung in a cross from the right that Marmoush fired home. Agencies

