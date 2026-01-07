Manchester City defender Josko Gvardiol to undergo surgery

Manchester: Manchester City defender Josko Gvardiol will undergo surgery later this week after breaking his shinbone in Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea, the Premier League club said.

The 23-year-old Croatia international was forced off after 51 minutes at Stamford Bridge. Fellow center-back Ruben Dias also withdrew through injury around half an hour later.

“Manchester City FC can confirm that Josko Gvardiol has suffered a tibial fracture to his right leg. The defender will have surgery later this week and assessment remains ongoing to ascertain the full extent of the injury and expected prognosis,” the club’s statement read.

“This is a hard moment, but it will never define me. I know who I am and where I come from. I’ll fight every day to return stronger. I will rise again, better than ever,” Gvardiol wrote on Instagram. Agencies

