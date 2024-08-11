Manchester City Defeat Manchester United 7-6 on Penalties to Win Community Shield After 1-1 Draw

London: Manchester City have exacted revenge from cross-town arch-rivals as they defeated Manchester United 7-6 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in regulation time to win the Community Shield Cup, the season-opener for the English season. The two teams last met at the same venue, the iconic Wembley Stadium when United had won the FA Cup.

Jadon Sancho and Jonny Evans were the players who missed their respective penalties and gave life to Bernardo Silva who had missed City's first penalty shootout. Agencies

Also Read: Sunil Gavaskar Distributes Cricket Kits to Schools, Encourages Focus on Education and Temperament in Sports

Also watch: