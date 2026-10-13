Manchester City dominate 10-man Liverpool with second-half brilliance at Anfield

LONDON: Manchester City beat Liverpool 3-0 at Anfield, with second-half goals from Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku and Rayan Cherki extending their perfect Premier League start to six wins.

City weathered Liverpool’s early pressure and a hostile atmosphere before Ryan Gravenberch’s 62nd-minute dismissal for a second booking shifted the contest.

Haaland opened the scoring in the 65th minute, Doku curled in a superb long-range effort three minutes later, and Cherki completed the rout in the 78th minute.

The victory lifted City to 18 points, three clear of second-placed Arsenal, while Liverpool slipped to ninth after suffering their first league defeat of the season.

Manchester City silenced a hostile Anfield crowd as second-half goals from Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku and Rayan Cherki secured a 3-0 victory over 10-man Liverpool on Sunday and maintained the Premier League leaders' perfect start to the season.

City were playing for the first time since an independent commission found them guilty of 114 breaches of the league's financial rules, and were greeted by deafening boos and angry chants. Agencies

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