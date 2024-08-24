Manchester City re-sign Ilkay Gundogan from Barcelona on one-year deal

Manchester: English champions Manchester City have completed a one-year deal to re-sign Ilkay Gundogan from Barcelona. Gundogan returns to City after having won five Premier League titles and one Champions League crown, during his first stint at City. The midfielder spent seven hugely successful seasons at the Etihad before moving to the La Liga side in June 2023, just 16 days after captaining City to a historic treble thanks to victory over Inter in the Champions League final in Istanbul.

“My seven years at Manchester City were a time of pure contentment for me, both on and off the pitch. I grew as a person and a player developed a special relationship with the City fans and enjoyed amazing success. It was an exceptional period in my life,” said Gundogan to Man City’s media team.

In the course of his remarkable first stint at the Club, the German won five Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four League Cups, two Community Shields and one Champions League, making 304 appearances and scoring 60 goals. IANS

