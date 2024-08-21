Premier League: Jamie Vardy’s late strike help Leicester hold Tottenham on draw

Leicester: Jamie Vardy’s late inclusion paid off spectacularly for Leicester City as the 37-year-old striker salvaged a 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur at the King Power Stadium. The match began with Tottenham in full control. Spurs dominated possession, holding over 70% of the ball in the first half, and looked every bit the team with top-four aspirations. Their pressure eventually told when Pedro Porro coolly slotted home after being picked out by a superb James Maddison cross, giving Tottenham a well-deserved lead.

The London side continued to probe, with new £65 million signing Dominic Solanke getting into promising positions, though he failed to convert any of the several chances that came his way.

Leicester, on the other hand, struggled to make any significant inroads into the Spurs defense. The Foxes, missing their first-choice striker Patson Daka due to injury, appeared to lack a cutting edge in the final third, with Vardy’s inclusion seen more as a last resort than a strategic move. However, football has a way of turning the script on its head. IANS

