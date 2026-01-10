Manchester City sign Antoine Semenyo

Manchester: Three times Premier League champions Manchester City on Friday secured the signing of AFC Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo, strengthening their attacking options midway through the ongoing season. The Ghana international has been roped in on a five-and-a-half-year contract that will keep him at the Etihad Stadium until 2031.

Semenyo has enjoyed a meteoric rise to become one of the Premier League’s most feared forwards. He is on a golden patch in the ongoing season and has scored 10 goals so far. The 26-year-old has been among the best attackers in English football this season. Semenyo will be available to feature immediately for City and is also eligible to play in next Tuesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg at Newcastle. IANS

