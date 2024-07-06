Manchester City sign Women’s Super League (WSL) all-time top scorer Vivianne Miedema

Manchester: Manchester City women have announced the signing of Dutch international Vivianne Miedema on a three-year deal. The 27-year-old forward moved to Manchester after seven seasons at Arsenal. Miedema is the record goalscorer in Barclays Women’s Super League history and for the Netherlands, netting 80 and 95 times, respectively, for club and country - more than any other player across both the women’s and men’s teams. IANS

