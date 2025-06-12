Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne set to join Napoli

MILAN: Manchester City’s veteran midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is set to join Serie A giant Napoli.

The 33-year-old has reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with an option to extend for a further year with the reigning Italian champion. He is expected to travel to Naples later this week to finalise the move after completing his international duties with Belgium.

De Bruyne will become Napoli’s first signing of the summer transfer window.

He spent a decade at Manchester City, where he won six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, the UEFA Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup, and several other honours.

His most recent appearance for Belgium came in a dramatic 4-3 win over Wales in the World Cup qualifiers, where he scored the winning goal in the 88th minute. Agencies

Also Read: Major League Cricket 2025: Nicholas Pooran named MI New York captain

Also Watch: