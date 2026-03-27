Manchester City's Rodri Eyes La Liga Return, Keeps Real Madrid Option Open

LONDON: Manchester City midfielder Rodri has kept the door open to a possible move to Real Madrid as he enters the final year of his contract with the Premier League club, saying he cannot turn down the world’s top teams and that a return to La Liga would appeal to him. The 29-year-old Madrid native began his senior career at Villarreal before signing for Atletico Madrid in 2018.

He moved to City a year later and has since enjoyed a highly successful spell in England, winning the Champions League once and four Premier League titles among a host of major honours.

“Would I like to play in Spain again, in La Liga, in Madrid I’d like to return, yes, obviously,” Rodri told Onda Cero’s Radioestadio Noche programme ahead of Spain’s friendly against Serbia on Friday.

“I have a year left on my contract; there will come a point when we’ll have to sit down and talk.” Agencies

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