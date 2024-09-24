Manchester City star midfielder Rodri out for the season after serious knee injury against Arsenal

New Delhi: Premier League winner Manchester City have suffered a setback as midfielder Rodri has been ruled out of the 2024/25 Premier League season following his injury during the first half of the game against Arsenal on Sunday.

According to a report by ESPN, Rodri has been ruled out of the 2024/25 season due to an anterior cruciate ligament tear in his right knee. The extent of his injury was unknown after he was subbed off during the important clash but tests on Monday confirmed Manchester City’s nightmare as he is one of their most crucial players. Following the game, Guardiola spoke about Rodri’s injury. “I don’t know yet, I didn’t ask the doctors. Rodri is strong. He leaves the pitch in this action because he feels something, otherwise Rodri stays there. He’s the best holding midfielder in the world, he is a potential Ballon d’Or winner, I would love for him to win,” said Guardiola. (IANS)

Also Read: Manchester City's England midfielder Phil Foden named PFA Player of the Year

Also Watch: