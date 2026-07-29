Manchester City’s Rodri undergoes minor back surgery, begins short rehabilitation

Manchester: Manchester City have confirmed that midfielder Rodri has successfully undergone minor back surgery after experiencing discomfort for some time, with the club stating that the Ballon d’Or winner will now begin a short period of rehabilitation.

In an official statement on Tuesday, City said Rodri had undergone the procedure successfully and wished the Spain international a speedy recovery, while promising further updates on his rehabilitation.

“Manchester City can confirm Rodri has undergone successful minor back surgery. The midfielder had been feeling discomfort for some time but has now undergone a procedure to address the issue and will now begin a short period of rehabilitation. Everyone at the club wishes him a speedy recovery and ManCity.com will bring you updates regarding his rehabilitation,” the club said in an official statement. IANS

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