Manchester Super Giants Win The Hundred 2026 Title

LONDON: New Zealand opener Tim Seifert’s blistering innings paved the way for Manchester Super Giants’ five-wicket win over Trent Rockets in the final of the Hundred at Lord’s.

Seifert’s 72 off just 38 balls, including seven sixes and four fours, left the Super Giants well on course to chase down a target of 159.

But former Pakistan bowler Mohammad Amir dismissed South African Heinrich Klaasen and New Zealand’s Michael Bracewell before Ben Sanderson bowled two dot balls to bring the equation down to three needed off three.

Veteran England all-rounder Liam Dawson, however, held his nerve to hit the winning runs with a six over mid-wicket as Manchester secured its maiden Hundred title.

Afghanistan left-arm spinner Noor Ahmad took 3-33 as Rockets was held to 158-8, with Aneurin Donald’s 38 the top score as it failed to become the first team to win both men’s and women’s finals in the same season.

The Rockets had more success in the preceding women’s final, thrashing 2025 winner Sunrisers Leeds (then Northern Superchargers) by eight wickets after dismissing their opponents for just 91.

Sophia Dunkley smashed 41 off 23 balls and Beth Mooney, on the ground where she helped Australia hammer England in last month’s women’s T20 World Cup final, struck 31 not out off 21. Agencies

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