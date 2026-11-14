Manchester United sign Mauricio Pochettino as head coach

LONDON: Manchester United on Friday announced it has signed Maurico Pochettino as head coach following the sacking of Michael Carrick.

“The club has reached an agreement with the U.S. Soccer Federation for Mauricio and his staff to be released after the conclusion of their responsibilities with the U.S. Men’s National Team,” the club said in a statement.

However, the 13-time Premier League champion did not disclose the contract details.

Pochettino has been brought in to salvage United’s season. The club currently sits 18th in the Premier League with just eight points from 10 games. Agencies

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