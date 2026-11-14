Harry Kane's Record-Breaking Night Propels England to UEFA Nations League Quarters

New Delhi: Harry Kane marked his record-breaking night with the winning goal as England beat Croatia 2-1 to seal their place in the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals.

Kane became England’s leading men’s appearance maker when he strode out for his 126th cap and celebrated the occasion in fitting fashion with his 92nd goal for his country, slotting home from the spot in the 64th minute.

Morgan Rogers had given the hosts a first-half lead and though Petar Sucic levelled just shy of the hour mark, Kane marked his 126th cap with a penalty five minutes later, although Croatia threatened a late equaliser when Nikola Vlasic shot narrowly wide and Ante Budimir was denied by Jarell Quansah’s vital block.

Kane was the deserving centre of attention pre-match, showing his Ballon d’Or trophy to an appreciative Wembley crowd who then stood to acknowledge history being made.

Elsewhere, Belgium completed the double over point-less Turkiye with a comeback 2-1 victory in Izmir. IANS

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