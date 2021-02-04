Mancini to step down as Italy boss after 2022 WC

ROME: Italy coach Roberto Mancini has said that he would like to leave the Azzurri and return to club management after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Mancini took charge of Italy in May 2018, after the Azzurri had failed to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia under predecessor Giampiero Ventura, reports Xinhua news agency. (IANS)



