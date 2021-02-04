 Top
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Mancini to step down as Italy boss after 2022 WC

Italy coach Roberto Mancini has said that he would like to leave the Azzurri and return to club management after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Mancini

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  4 Feb 2021 6:03 AM GMT

ROME: Italy coach Roberto Mancini has said that he would like to leave the Azzurri and return to club management after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Mancini took charge of Italy in May 2018, after the Azzurri had failed to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia under predecessor Giampiero Ventura, reports Xinhua news agency. (IANS)

Also Read: Dravid told me don't bat a lot in the nets: Ajinkya Rahane

Also Watch: Biswanath Picnic Party Meets with Accident, 18 People Including Children Injured, 3 Critical

Roberto Mancini 2022 FIFA World Cup 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X