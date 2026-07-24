Mandaviya, Botchwey discuss sports reforms, gender equity and trade ties on Glasgow sidelines

New Delhi: Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya held a productive bilateral meeting with the Commonwealth Secretary-General Elect, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Sports Ministers’ Meeting in Glasgow.

During the interaction, Mandaviya highlighted India’s key sports reforms aimed at strengthening grassroots participation and fostering talent, including initiatives like the Khelo Bharat Niti and the ASMITA Leagues.

“Held a productive meeting with the Secretary-General Elect of the Commonwealth, Ms. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Sports Ministers’ Meeting in Glasgow,” he shared on X.

“Highlighted India’s transformative sports reforms, including the Khelo Bharat Niti and ASMITA Leagues, which are strengthening grassroots sports, advancing gender inclusion, and creating pathways for sporting excellence across the country,” he added.

The two leaders also discussed ways to leverage the ‘Commonwealth Advantage’ to deepen international sports partnerships, promote gender equity, and unlock new avenues in trade and investment as India gears up to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

“Also exchanged views on leveraging the Commonwealth Advantage to deepen sports partnerships and unlock new opportunities in trade and investment as India prepares to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games,” the minister wrote.

On Wednesday, Mandaviya attended the Commonwealth Sports Ministers Meeting (CSMM), where he talked about India’s growing stature in sports and reaffirmed the country’s readiness and Ahmedabad’s world-class preparations to host the historic, sustainable, and memorable 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games.

The spot minister is in Glasgow as the leader of the Indian delegation that will observe the organisation of the 2026 edition of the Commonwealth Games. He will be attending the various ceremonies during the Glasgow CWG and hold discussions with heads of delegations from other countries to build up momentum for India’s bid for the 2036 Olympics at Ahmedabad. IANS

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