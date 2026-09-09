Mandaviya urges Team India to turn ‘pressure into performance’ as Asian Games contingent gets send-off

New Delhi: India’s Asian Games contingent received a formal send-off in New Delhi on Tuesday ahead of the Aichi-Nagoya Games, with Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya urging athletes to turn the pressure of competition into performances that can add to the country’s sporting achievements.

The Asian Games will be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4, with Indian athletes set to compete across a wide range of disciplines against the continent’s leading sporting nations.

The send-off ceremony, organised by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), brought together athletes, coaches, support staff, officials and partners ahead of the contingent’s departure for Japan. Mandaviya attended the event alongside IOA president PT Usha.

"There is no shortage of talent in this country. Day by day, year by year, we are moving forward, and we have to change the pressure into performance, the opponent into an opportunity, and the opportunity into an achievement. I have complete faith that our contingent will perform well at the Asian Games and increase the pride of the country."

Usha, meanwhile, called on the athletes to embrace the occasion rather than be weighed down by expectations, reminding them of the journey that had earned them a place among Asia’s best.

"Do not be overwhelmed by occasion; make the occasion remember you. Look at yourself and remember how far you have come. You have earned your place among the best in Asia. Don't carry the weight of expectations, carry the strength of them. Go out there, enjoy the competition, and give everything you have. Go with confidence, courage, humility and the belief that you can compete with anyone in Asia."

A panel discussion featuring Olympic medallist Swapnil Kusale, Commonwealth Games gold medallist Asmita Dey, Commonwealth Games medallist and weightlifter Gyaneshwari Yadav, and kabaddi star Pawan Sehrawat was among the highlights of the ceremony.

Dey, who will compete in judo, highlighted the challenge awaiting the Indian contingent in Japan, particularly in a discipline deeply rooted in the host country.

"The Asian Games are very tough. Judo itself comes from Japan, and there are judo masters in my weight category, players ranked 7th, 8th, 14th in the world. To win this medal, I'll have to prepare like never before and be ready to defeat every one of them."

India will enter the Aichi-Nagoya Games looking to build on its record-breaking performance at the 2023 Asian Games, where the country won 107 medals.

With the continental showpiece now days away, the IOA and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports have backed the preparations of the Indian contingent as the athletes look to extend that medal-winning momentum in Japan. IANS

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