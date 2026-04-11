Manika Batra exits Taiyuan R16 after straight-games defeat to Miu Hirano

NEW DELHI: Indian paddler Manika Batra exited from the WTT Contender Taiyuan on Friday after losing to Japan’s Miu Hirano in a Round of 16 clash.

World No. 36 Hirano blanked Manika 3-0 (11-9, 11-7, 11-8) in quick time, wrapping up the win in little over 26 minutes.

In the previous round, World No. 49 Manika defeated World No. 25 Miyuu Kihara 3-2 (11-8, 10-12, 14-12, 9-11, 11-7) in 43 minutes.

In that match, Manika led 6-2 in the second game after bagging the opener easily. However, Kihara managed to fight back, saving two game points before levelling the match.

The Japanese player was on her way to steal the third game as well as she won three points in a row from 8-10 down but this time, the Indian held her nerve to eventually take a 2-1 lead in the fixture.

Kihara edged out Manika in a closely-fought fourth game, forcing a decider. From 3-3 in the fifth game, Manika dictated terms and converted her first match point to secure her maiden win over Kihara in their third meeting. IANS

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