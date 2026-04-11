Virat Kohli mania sweeps ACA Stadium as Guwahati turns into a sea of red

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The atmosphere at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati transformed into something far beyond an ordinary cricket match—it became a celebration of one man: Virat Kohli. Widely regarded as one of the greatest batters of the modern era, Kohli’s presence continues to command unmatched admiration, and Guwahati witnessed that magic firsthand.

Hours before the match, fans poured into the stadium wearing Royal Challengers Bengaluru jerseys emblazoned with “Kohli” on the back—many of which were sold out in nearby stores. The stands turned into a sea of red, with chants and cheers echoing across the ground, all centered around the former Indian captain. For many, this was not just a match; it was a rare opportunity to watch their icon play live in an IPL game for the very first time in Guwahati.

The excitement reached its peak when Kohli walked out for his pre-match practice. The roar from the crowd was deafening, a clear testament to his enduring popularity. Every movement, every shot drew applause, as fans watched in awe. Even at 37, Kohli displayed remarkable focus and precision, middling nearly every ball with the authority that has defined his career.

The gallery erupted once again when Kohli came out to open the innings alongside Phil Salt. Chants of “RCB! RCB!” and “Kohli! Kohli!” reverberated around the stadium. Although RCB lost Salt early to a fiery delivery from Jofra Archer, Kohli steadied the innings with class and composure. He got off the mark edging his very first ball from Jofra Archer to the boundary for four.““From there on, Kohli treated the crowd to an entertaining display of stroke play. In a brisk cameo, he scored 32 runs off just 16 balls, striking seven boundaries and keeping the spectators thoroughly engaged.

Though his stay at the crease was brief, Kohli once again proved why he remains the heartbeat of millions. For the fans in Guwahati, it was not just about the runs—it was about witnessing greatness up close, a memory they will cherish for years to.

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