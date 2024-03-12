MANIPUR: The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) has greenlit funding for more athletes to prepare for the upcoming mega event in Paris Among the beneficiaries is silver medalist weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, who will be training hard at Paris before the Olympics. Chanu’s training while in Paris will be supervised by two coaches and a physiotherapist, with all expenses covered under Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) funding.

The comprehensive support such as air travel, visas, accommodation with meals, training, local transportation, medical insurance and sauna facilities are readily available. This decision reflects the primary approach taken by the authorities to ensure the best possible conditions for athletes to succeed on the global stage. In additionto that MYAS has approved proposals to enhance the readiness of other athletes.

Equestrian Anush Agarwalla is scheduled to compete in eight events, funding expenses such as accommodation, entry fees, horse feed, trainer fees and horse brides. This investment underlines the government’s commitment to supporting athletes across sports. Tennis professional Sumit Nagal has also received financial support to participate in two international tournaments, showing continued support for emerging talent in Indian sport. These initiatives align with the broader goal of fostering a culture of excellence and competition in national sport.

In addition, MWAS has approved funding for several other proposals aimed at improving athletic performance. Financial support was approved for a video analyst for badminton player Chirag Satwick, extension of a fitness professional contract for weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga and purchase of equipment for track athlete Amoz Jacob These items build on a holistic approach emphasize athlete development, including support systems to achieve athletic success Demonstrated importance. As the Olympic count grows, the government’s priorities for athletes underscore efforts to maximize India’s medal chances. By investing in training, equipment and support personnel, Indian athletes are forced to make a mark on the global stage, representing the country with pride and worth.